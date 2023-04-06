Delta Township group of board game lovers expand their weekly game nights

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In this new age of technology where screen time takes up hours of our day, you would think that board games are a thing of the past, but sometimes the past and present collide.

Following the pandemic, board games have made a big-time comeback.

"We frequently have new people come, and we get them started with a game, and and they enjoy themselves, and sometimes they come back," said Tyson Cowles, an organizer of Lansing Area Games and Events or LAGE.

LAGE is open for any game lover in the area to come and play a variety of games with their fellow community members. For people like Cowles, this group is much more than just playing games.

"A number of years ago, I spent a fair amount of time being unemployed and underemployed, and this group was absolutely proved critical for me," he explained. "It was free. There was no cost to come and play games."

This group was critical for him that he wanted to play a bigger role in the group and became an organizer.

"I stepped up. I decided this was important to me, and I wanted to make sure that this continued happening," Cowles said.

Tyson and his co-organizer Dan Thaler never imagined that LAGE would grow to need two locations, but that is exactly what happened. The group now meets every Tuesday at Frank's Press Box in Delta Township, and as of last week, The Junction in Lansing as well.

"We've got a lot of diversity, and people here really care about each other. And we're here to just play to play games and be with each other," Cowles explained.

Anyone who is interested in becoming apart of this growing group is welcome to stop by either Frank's Press Box or The Junction every Tuesday starting at 6:30 p.m. to play games free of charge.

