Webberville Girl's Perpetual Smile Catapults Her Into the National Spotlight

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. — Seven-year-old Phoenix Schneider loves music. Phoenix's perpetual smile is something her parents, Sabrina and Joe, cherish. This infectious joy recently catapulted Phoenix into the spotlight.

Her photo was showcased in the iconic heart of Times Square, New York - a crossroads of the world, thanks to an initiative of the National Down Syndrome Society.

“In the picture I submitted, "says Sabrina Schneider, Phoenix's mom, "she had an amazing smile full of ice cream in her mouth. That photo made me smile and I wanted to share that with other people, especially right now with the world the way it is. I just figured maybe we could bring a smile to somebody else as well.”

Phoenix's photograph was selected from thousands of entries worldwide, says Kandi Pickard the President and CEO of the National Downs Syndrome Society. It was then featured in a video presentation displayed in Times Square during the annual New York City Buddy Walk, a significant event that raises awareness for Down Syndrome.

“It’s amazing to see our community come together," says Kandi. "So, I think for Phoenix, she is showing her community and the world all the great things about Down Syndrome. I think it’s an incredible opportunity to be an advocate in your local community to tell and share the stories of what they are doing and what it means to be a part of this video presentation.”

Phoenix's dad, Joe, has been a dedicated advocate for the Capital Area Down Syndrome Association for years. Joe, who was a local DJ many years, credits one of his listeners for inspiring his involvement with the organization.

“She used to call up and she wanted to hear Man On The Run all the time. She would say, ‘Joey play Man On The Run by Sir Paul McCartney and Wings. And so, I would play it. And then eventually she felt comfortable enough to ask me to take her to this dance.”

Joe attended the dance for nearly a decade, forming profound connection with many exceptional individuals, including the father of a daughter with Down Syndrome

“It was it was like really like foreshadowing of what was going to happen in the future. He was describing how amazing it was and how typical it is. Every kid has her own thing going on. And she is just like any other kid!”

But this kid is making a lot of people smile right along with her.

We want to say thank you to Phoenix Schneider this week’s Good Neighbor for helping to shine a light on Down Syndrome.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook