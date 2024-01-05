Volunteers Turn WKAR Radio into a Beacon of Community and Connection!

EAST LANSING, Mich. — For the last 50 years Lansing resident Janet Ginther has been reading news and magazine articles, books and even comics over the WKAR airwaves.

Janet is one of 70 plus volunteers who are part of WKAR’s Radio Reading Service.

“I do it because I believe in it," says Janet. "And I want to make sure that people who have some kind of trouble reading, have a way to hear books, hear Bible readings, hear news, hear the grocery ads.”

WKAR’s Radio Reading Service is a 24/7 free service for individuals who cannot access traditional reading materials due to visual, physical, or cognitive conditions.

East Lansing resident Roberta McCall started listening to the WKAR Radio Reading Service in 1983 and says it’s a huge benefit to her.

“It is like having somebody sitting at your kitchen table reading you the paper," says Roberta. "You know, every Monday morning, there was Jan reading the paper. That person reading almost becomes like a part of your friendship circle. It's a great service, I am just so happy it is available and I hope it stays.”

Sean Turner the General Manager of WKAR media says the service is very popular.

“When you think about what it means to be neighborly, when you think about what it means to help people in your community, these volunteers, they're living it, they're breathing it. They are doing exactly what WKAR believes is extremely important as we serve the community.”

Janet says when she heard that the radio station was starting the service 50 years ago, she was inspired to reach out and become a volunteer.

“I know a number of people who have had sight problems. My aunt had Macular Degeneration. And it was bad enough that if she was sitting across from me (like you are) she couldn't even see somebody's face. And I have a childhood friend that I've known since we were in kindergarten together and she is legally blind because of a disease. It's just something I think is valuable to the community and to the world in general. And so that's why I want to do it.”

Melanie McGuire is WKAR's Senior Director of Development and says volunteers make the Radio Reading Service a huge success.

“They good neighbors because they're taking their time to give back. And so, if you think about the mission of public media, and why we exist, we're here to inform, inspire and educate. Our volunteers are the epitome of that. They are looking at what it means to help each other, and I think that's the foundation of public media and I appreciate that.”

We agree and want to say thank you to the 70 plus volunteers who read each week for WKAR’s Radio Reading Service, you are this week’s Good Neighbors.

If you would like more information on WKAR’s Free Radio Reading Service, visit https://www.wkar.org/radio-reading-service



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook