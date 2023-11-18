Volunteers Help Illuminate Lansing At The Annual Silver Bells Electric Light Parade

LANSING, Mich. — The annual Silver Bells In The City Electric Light Parade is the official start to the holiday season in mid-Michigan.

Planning for the parade starts months ahead of time and includes dozens of volunteers.

Mike Demartelaere is one of them. He’s been volunteering with the Electric Light Parade for 17 years.

“I'm with the parade. from start to finish. I work with the selection committee on looking at all the different parade applications. We look through them. We love reading every description of all the floats that are coming in. It gives you an idea of what the floats are going to look like."

After the parade entries are announced, Mike says he meticulously compiles all the details pertaining to each entry, including vehicle dimensions and any accompanying trailers, to ensure a seamless fit within the staging area's layout.

"I break it down into three by five cards. And I put the parade together. So, you see a footprint behind me from Lenawee to St. Joe and onto Hillsdale. The parade fits within that footprint.”

This year there are 72 entries including 9 marching bands and lots of special guests.

Mike says volunteers start working on the parade around Labor Day each year and they are consistently tweaking and updating the run-down and staging area.

“We might get a float that underestimates its size. And so, there's only so many square feet to work within. So, I plan out almost every inch of those 420 feet. So, if they measured their float at 30 feet on their application, but it comes in at 50, I got to figure out how I'm going to fit them in. We always make it work and sometimes we just have to shoehorn it in. And that's why I have great volunteers because they figure it out.”

As the clock strikes 6 PM, all the volunteers stand ready, poised for the Electric Light Parade to kick off and for the enchanting magic of the event to come to life.

Mindy Biladeau the Vice President of Sales and Service for Lansing's Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, says the Electric Light Parade wouldn't happen without volunteers.

"They are amazing. The dedication, commitment and tradition they uphold with this event is pretty incredible."

Mike says he is honored to be a part of this annual tradition.

“I'm just part of the parade and help it become a great parade. It's not about me, it's about the floats and the people that do the floats. I'm just here to facilitate and make it happen.”

We want to thank Mike and all the Electric Light Parade Volunteers.

Our congratulations and sincere appreciation go out to these exceptional volunteers, who embody the true spirit of community. They are this week’s Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook