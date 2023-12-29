This year, we were there to help honor over 50 outstanding individuals who exemplify being a good neighbor.

LANSING, Mich. — Throughout this year, communities across mid-Michigan witnessed remarkable acts of kindness and change-making. We were there to help honor over 50 outstanding individuals who exemplify what it means to be a good neighbor. Here's a glimpse into a few of these inspiring individuals.

JANUARY 2023

Last January we met a mid-Michigan woman is sharing her superpower with cancer patients at Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

“I think because everyone needs a ray of sunshine in their life.”

She doesn’t want her identity revealed … and wants to be known simply as The Post-It Note Lady.

For the last year, the Post-It Note Lady has been going through cancer radiation … and leaving positive notes all around the cancer institute.

“I found out that it wasn't just helping me. It was helping others. And so, every day during my radiation, I was making them, and it helped me through, through the surgery and through the radiation. And then handing them out when no one was around made me feel good.

FEBRUARY 2023

In February we met 94-year-old piano player Jerome Schafer

For the last six years, Jerome has been visiting the residents of Clinton County’s Gunnisonville Meadows Assisted Living Center to play some of the “classics” as he calls them.

“I'm playing a lot of songs. I go back many years to the 30s 40s and like that.”

Jerome plays over 200 songs by heart and his music is making a difference.

JULY 2023

“I’ll be back on a bicycle in the next month.”

99-year-old Irv Nichols and 19-year-old Shweta Adsul are the best of friends.

“Irv, I want to ask you, and I’ve probably asked you this before, but what keeps you going? What makes you happy every day?”

“I have an interest in helping other people, and if you make it fun, which I have been able to do, it works out very nicely.”

Irv and Shweta met through a unique partnership between the city of East Lansing’s Prime Time Senior Program, Michigan State University’s Age Alive program and the MSU College of Social Science Scholars program called Senior Ambassadors.

It started in 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, and matches older residents with MSU students with similar interests.

Irv and Shweta continue to meet as often as possible.

NOVEMBER 2023

14-year-old Bennett Starmer is reuniting with his friend Buddy, an educational comfort dog, who is a celebrity in many schools across mid-Michigan, including Scott Elementary School in Dewitt.

Five years ago, when Bennett was in second grade the two of met. According to Bennett's mom, that encounter had a big impact on Bennett's life.

“Bennett was born with Down syndrome. Processing things that might be difficult or hard or challenging takes him a little bit longer and when he's had the support of buddy and for comfort that's been really helpful for him.”

Now that Bennett is in 7th grade, he doesn’t see Buddy as much, but still is thrilled to spend as much time with his furry friend as he can.

Buddy's primary role is to offer comfort and support in the classroom, but if you ask any of the students he frequently visits, they'll quickly share that Buddy goes above the call of duty.

“I think he helps me with my work," says Calvin Amendt, "because I think he encourages me. He energizes me.”

These are just a few of the Good Neighbors we highlighted this past year.

And now, we look to the future and are counting on you to nominate someone you know as a good neighbor. To do that just click on the QR code on your screen or visit www.fox47news.com/goodneighbors.

We’ll see you in 2024!

