This week's Good Neighbors' photos are helping the Laingsburg community

LANSING, Mich. — You’ve probably heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words.” This week’s Good Neighbors are proving it. Their pictures are getting all sorts of attention from Laingsburg residents and beyond, and it’s putting them in demand!

When the Laingsburg boys soccer team plays, it’s all action. At most of the games, you’ll find Clint Hawks and Keith Kingsbury on the sidelines taking pictures.

Kingsbury says it started when both their sons were on the team and grew from there.

“We were at everything, and parents would say, 'Hey, while you're shooting yours, can you take a few of mine?' Then, you'd have to email pictures around. And so, we just started a Facebook page," Kingsbury said.

Hawks says the pictures became a hit with players, parents and the community.

“If you look at this home field, the sun is in our fan's faces. This is the same way with football, you can't take good pictures from over there," Hawks said. "We will shoot from this side tonight. And now, they don't have to. They can sit and enjoy the game.”

That Facebook page, Burg Sports and Beyond, has thousands of views. The Laingsburg boys soccer coach Natalie Elkins says they went from just taking pictures of sports to almost every event.

“Homecoming, band, robotics, anything our kids participate in outside of school," Elkins said. "They've covered them alone when their kids were not in it. Because they care.”

The two dads estimate they donate about 20 hours a week taking the pictures, selecting the ones that will go on Facebook, editing them and loading them on the page. But Hawks says it’s a passion project.

“It just makes you proud. You're like, okay, this was great. We know we're doing something to help,” Hawks said.

Kingsbury says it’s great how much people enjoy the photos.

“It’s fun, and they like to see you there. And when you show up, they're like, Mr. Kingsbury is here. Mr. Hawks is here,” Kingsbury said.

Coach Elkins says she is extremely grateful, as our other parents.

“I get to see my daughter in games I'm absent from because I'm coaching," she said. "Them being at my daughter’s games is the only reason I've seen my volleyball kid play for two years. That's because I'm coaching. They're covering what I can't cover. And a lot of parents feel that way about them. They're us when we can't be there.”

Eric George’s sons play soccer, and he says he’s grateful they have donated their time to take the photos.

“Clint and Keith are wonderful for taking pictures for us, so we don't have to do that ourselves. We get to get online later and look at all the pictures. And it's really handy to have," George said.

Clint Hawks and Keith Kingsbury, congratulations, you are both this week’s Good Neighbors!

