This week's Good Neighbor is an advocate, navigator and a resource for people who are getting older

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing resident Janet Wilcox remembers her elderly friend Connie, who was also her former neighbor for 30 years.

“Connie used to come across the street. She had a little dog, and she would bring that dog over to play with our dogs. So, we would sit on the back porch and just visit about a lot of things.”

One topic of their conversations revolved around Connie's plans for the time when she might require assistance in self-care.

Unfortunately, Connie's family lives out of state. So, Janet says Connie asked her for help.

“I said, Connie, I want you to be safe. I want you to be in somewhere where people can help. And of course, I was always going to go a visitor her, which I did.”

Finding a place for Connie to live with assistance wasn’t easy, at first. But then, the two women met Lisa Regan.

Lisa says she loves to help families when they are facing these situations.

“I'm an advocate, a strong advocate; I'm a navigator, a resource. I'm full of resources to be able to help families.”

Lisa runs Honor Tree; an eldercare consulting service Janet was referred to by Connie’s doctors.

“We take it one step at a time. And that's what I tell them. Let's take it and go one step at a time because it's overwhelming. But the reason why I know and the reason I have the heart for this is because this all started by my mom. My little mama going through the entire process. And I kept saying to my husband what did I learn through this?”

Lisa says she found immense inspiration in her personal journey with her own mom. This experience stirred a profound calling within her to extend that help to others.

“I look at it as every client is like my mom. So, I get I get a new mom or a new dad every time I'd meet somebody. And what is it your mom, your dad? They're the roots Okay, they're the root of that tree. And that family tree and we are all leaf on that family tree. And I believe and bring honor to our elders and guidance and knowledge to the family members. So, honor tree elder care consulting we give you the guidance you need and to our loved ones.”

Janet says Lisa was a big help.

“Lisa, she's amazing. She just was so full of information. You know, at the time I was wondering, how will I figure this all out? She just had all the information. She knew it all. She had contacts for everything that we would ask her. She had an answer and she made it so easy.”

Connie passed away this past year.

Janet cherishes the precious moments shared with her dear friend during the final years and expresses heartfelt gratitude for Lisa's unwavering support until the very end.

“Lisa is a good neighbor because she cares. She cares about the people and my neighbor, and I and she helped us navigate through this whole process.”

We agree and want to thank Lisa Regan and honor tree for helping people in time of transition. We also want to honor Janet for helping Connie. They are both this week’s Good Neighbors.

