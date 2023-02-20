REACH Studio Art Center helps kids experience the power of art

LANSING, Mich. — Reach Studio Art Center in Lansing’s REO Town is where kids and adults can engage in creativity.

And 8-year-old Lansing resident Ashby Young is all about that!

“When I do art, it makes me feel happy,” Ashby said.

Ashby’s mom, Rachel Young, says he lights up when he can be creative.

“This is his favorite thing to do when he wakes up. That's the first thing he grabs is his sketch pad," Rachel said.

Rachel says she encourages Ashby to experience all aspects of art.

So when she found out about REACH Studio Art Center, she knew Ashby would be in his element.

“Art feels good, and you can express yourself. So, I like that, which was one reason I brought him here," Rachel said. "It’s free! So, I can try this out for free and donate, and if he likes it, we can keep coming back instead of feeling like I've spent a bunch of money on something he didn't like or where the energy wasn't good.”

REO Town resident Alice Brinkman founded REACH Studio in 2003. She says her goal was to create a fun space for kids and adults that didn’t have to cost money.

REACH offers free and sliding-scale fee programs in various art media and disciplines. Brinkman says they also have a REACH Art Truck that offers art experiences throughout Lansing.

“The program that's going on right now is called Walk-In-Wednesday. And we did this because we want to encourage neighborhood people and people to come in, and not have to commit to a whole eight weeks of class necessarily, or it's a lot more casual. And you know, we have a different kind of activity each Wednesday," Brinkman said.

Ashby’s art is tearing pieces of paper to create dinosaurs. He says he loves dinosaurs.

“T-rex is the king of all dinosaurs. Spinosaurus is the biggest carnivore. Stegosaurus has plates on its back and spikes on its tail. I love dinosaurs so much,” Ashby said.

Brinkman says that is what she loves to hear.

“That's what that's what makes my day for sure," she said.

We want to thank Alice Brinkman and the entire Board of Directors at REACH Studio Art Center for giving kids and adults a place to have fun and be creative. You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

