Moms celebrating moms

LANSING, Mich. —

Like a lot of moms, Brittani Hall is good at time management. She also has a knack for organizing events, like the recent mother's-day celebration she promoted on social media. Brittani says it's her way of giving back.

Fox47News

"I just love being able to do this. I love to see the kids happy and the moms happy. Looking at families take photos was a lot of fun. I love to see them all full of joy."

Brittany has been organizing kindness events for a while. Early last year, she arranged to give out hundreds of snacks to health care workers. At Easter, she wrangled up volunteers to put together and give out 400 Easter Baskets for local kids who may not otherwise have received a basket. A lot of the events she organizes are geared towards single moms.

Simply Love Easter basket give away out on by Simply Love

"I grew up living with my dad primarily, but my mom passed away like just a couple weeks after Mother's Day. We were pretty estranged at the time. My siblings and I did not reach out on Mother's Day. I think for me, being a mom of two, I know how important that would have been for someone, regardless of like their life choices. So, for these single moms that we're reaching, I think It's important for them to know what they do is important."

I grew up living with my dad primarily, but my mom passed away like just a couple weeks after Mother's Day.

Brittani created a Facebook page called Simply Love. That's how Olivia Kurajien found out about her.

"I think that it's simply that. It's simply love! Brittani organized it to spread just happiness in the community. She does it for no other reason than to spread love, especially right now when we all need a little bit of cheer."

I think that it's simply that. It's simply love!

At the recent mother's-day event, Brittani organized at Lansing's Charter Academy; she arranged for more than 30 volunteers to give out mother's-day gift packages.

Moms like Kasey Robinson, who brought her two-year-old twins and her three-year-old, say it was a wonderful way to spend some family time.

"I'm glad I got some mother's-day gifts. My kids aren't really old enough to understand mother's-day or pick out gifts."

"I'm glad I got some mother's-day gifts. My kids aren't really old enough to understand mother's-day or pick out gifts. This is kind of neat for them to learn that. They made these cards, they picked out some mother's-day gifts over there, and they grabbed cookies. They even signed me up for some raffles."

Bob Hoffman Mothers Day event put on by Simply Love

Seven-year-old Porter Zelek took the time to make his mom a special card.

"It's because it's mother's-day. It's for my mom. I love you, mom!

"It's because it's mother's-day. It's for my mom. I love you, mom!

Brittani Hall, we salute you for promoting positivity and sharing simply love.

You are this week's good neighbor.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook