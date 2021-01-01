Hi! My name is Elijah Zech and I started working at Fox47 News as a photographer and editor in January 2021. I moved to Lansing from Minneapolis Minnesota in 2019. Video and audio production has been an interest of mine since early high school when I went on a film making retreat at UCLA. Currently, I am studying Digital Media, Audio and Cinematography at Lansing Community College with plans to further my education with experience in the field after graduation.

During my time in Lansing, I have helped start a non-profit at Summer Place town homes and I enjoy volunteering at Trinity church. When I’m not at work you can find me at thrift stores, spending time with my grandparents, (Ray and Kay,) as well as playing guitar, reading or hiking. Another passion of mine is cooking. Don’t get me wrong, eating out is yummy, but I enjoy the process of cooking my meal just as much as I enjoy eating it.

Through photography and videography, I can help share stories that unite the Lansing community. I am looking forward to using my passion to help tell the stories our community needs.