McLaren Greater Lansing volunteer celebrating 44 years of service

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbor, Mary Golbeck, is celebrating four decades of volunteering at the same hospital. Mary says she started volunteering at McLaren Greater Lansing because she wanted to get over one of her greatest fears.

“It started because I had a friend that volunteered here, and she loved it. And I had a fear of hospitals, so I decided that if I volunteered in the hospital, I would be more comfortable with the hospital,” Golbeck said.

Golbeck’s friend and fellow volunteer Sandy Russ has been volunteering for over twenty years at the hospital. Mary says she’s trying to catch up!

“To beat her, I've got to volunteer until I’m 104," Russ said.

Another McLaren volunteer just retired after 50 years of volunteer service. Russ says she quit because of technology.

“She didn't want to learn how to use the new cash register,” Russ said.

But technology is not holding back Golbeck, who is celebrating the title of McLaren Greater Lansing’s longest-serving volunteer. She’s been at it for 44 years!

So twice a month for the last four decades, Mary has been doing what she says she loves.

“I think it's a sense of satisfaction. It gives you a purpose. It makes you feel good," Golbeck said. "I think it sets a good example for your family. There are a lot of reasons.”

For the first 39 years, Golbeck says she volunteered in the pharmacy, but five years ago she transferred to the gift shop.

“I think we have a lot of unique gifts," she said.

Susan Fiorillo is the supervisor of McLaren Volunteer Services and says Mary is God-sent.

“She's always here for her shift. She's always smiling and happy to greet everybody," Fiorillo said. "So, it's a pleasure to have Mary here. She does say it's the most expensive volunteer job you can have because she's always purchasing something.”

Kelli Cotter, the clinical manager for McLaren Pharmacy, agrees.

“Mary is such a hard worker," Cotter said. "She is dependable and always there when you need her. I just really like working with Mary.”

Golbeck says she encourages others to volunteer.

“I say, come and give it a try! You'll enjoy it. You really will, and you'll feel fulfilled with doing something good,” she said.

We want to say thank you to Mary Golbeck for volunteering at the hospital twice a month for 528 months! You are this week’s Good Neighbor.

