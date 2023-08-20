Making the World a Better Place: Haslett Teen's Art Has a Special Message

HASLETT, Mich. — 19-year-old Haslett teen Jackson Rahrig loves to draw. He spends hours every day coming up with new creations.

“I do it because it’s fun," says Jackson.

Jackson’s mom, Jamie, says most of his art pieces have a special and relatable message.

“On all of his designs, you'll see something about friendship. Some of the sayings have come from our friends. We had a voting contest of who could come up with a saying Jackson would put on the shirt. Jackson picked one. But the designs are Jackson's art and it's centered on the importance of friendship,” said Jamie.

Jackson’s art has really taken off. He has sold several commissioned works on his website including, merchandise such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and note cards featuring his art.

Jackson recently created the art on the back of the t-shirts worn at the annual Max’s Race, a benefit for Ele’s Place – Capital Region, a healing center for grieving youth.

Jamie says, like most teens, Jackson has felt left out at times, and because he has Down Syndrome, it may heighten his sense of feeling excluded.

“When Jackson was in kindergarten, we would invite every kindergartener over for every birthday party. Jackson wasn't necessarily always included with other people's parties. That distance just started growing and growing. And I really want people to understand that Jackson is a lot of fun to be around and can bring a lot to somebody's life,” says Jamie.

Jackson’s best friend, Jack Dillon, is a big fan of the T-shirts highlighting Jackson’s art.

“Going through life, there's a lot of ups and downs, and anytime you can have something positive come across, it's always a good thing. Anything to keep you happy, and these shirts really bring out that. You know, all the positive messages. And the art is a cool thing to be around and wear,” said Jack.

Jackson's art also gives him purpose.

“The business offers Jackson a connection within the community and gives him something to focus on. Our concern was once he graduated from high school, he wouldn't have anything to focus on. Having that purpose and that sense of worth is valuable. It is so important for him as he grows and matures into an adult,” says Jamie.

We agree and want to say thank you to Jackson Rahrig, whose art is making the world a better place.

Congratulations Jackson Rahrig, you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you want to learn more about Jackson's Art, visit his website https://www.jacksonrdesigns.com/



