Local kids create kindness club

LANSING, Mich. — Kindness is contagious! and we're proving it to you in this week's Good Neighbors.

A group of Lansing kids decided to create a special space for their peers, that they call the kindness club! The kids live in Lansing's Nottingham Fields subdivision, and they plan and carry out acts of kindness in their community.

Elijah Zech Kindness Club of Nottingham Members

Ten-year-old Kennedy Lippert says it's a lot of fun.

"On Wednesday, we took in people's trash cans. On May Day, we put flowers on people's porches and said hello. For some people, we would ring the doorbell and give them the flowers in person if we wanted to. And others we just put them on their porch. And I think that was a really fun day because I got to see a lot of puppies and dogs."

Rachel Lammer is one of the neighborhood moms who helps the kids organize pass-it-forward events. Her own children had so much fun spreading kindness; she posted on the community Facebook page inquiring if other kids wanted to join. The concept took off from there, and it's even bringing the adults together and forging new friendships.

"I just know that those behaviors become habits, and then those be habits are going to become their character. And they're going to take this into the world and that's what's going to change the world."

Elijah Zech Nottingham kindness club writing positive notes for their neighbors.

Ten-year-old Aberdeen Hatfield hopes the club catches on.

"I think it helps because if the bullies watch this, they might see all of us being kind. It might make them want to do the same."

Kindness Club member, seven-year-old Noah Covington, says one of his favorite activities is writing down kind words on sticky notes and coming up with clever ways to give them away.

Kindness Club member, seven-year-old Noah Covington

"I like ding-dong ditching. Pretend there is a door, and it has a doorbell, and you ring it, and then you put a note on the door, and you run away."

Elijah Zech Homework for this week: Say 5 kind things to people.

Nottingham Fields resident Dawn Mericle says the kids melt her heart.

"I love living in this neighborhood because all these kids are so sweet and in the middle of the day when you don't know what's happening, you'll get a knock at the door and there are all these kids.

They will do something kind for you like bring flowers or they will bring little sticky notes like this. It just makes our hearts full here."

Eleven-year-old Karly Lammer also hopes other kids start their own kindness club.

"If people did this in other neighborhoods, then maybe soon a bunch of people, even in other states, could possibly do it, and then it would just catch on.

We know kindness is contagious, and like Karly, we hope the kids' idea for a kindness club spreads. In the meantime, we want to say thank you to the Kids Kindness Club of Nottingham Fields Subdivision; You are this week's Good Neighbors.

