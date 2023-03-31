Local family foundation contributes the lead gift to expand Hospice of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — This week's Good Neighbor is thanking Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence by making a lead gift to the nonprofit's expansion.

Their loved ones spent their final days at the Hospice of Lansing. The family says the experience helped bring them peace and comfort. Now, they're joining others to say thank you, and they hope their donation will inspire more families to give.

94-year-old George Scofes and his granddaughter Arianna recently sat down with Hospice of Lansing’s Director of Fund Development Heather Vida to review plans to expand the hospice residence.

“We know what our waiting list looks like, so having these additional rooms will make a difference for that and the community," says Vida.

Scofes' wife of 61 years, Georgia, spent her final days at Hospice of Lansing.

“She was a beautiful lady. A big heart. A tremendous sense of humor," Scofes said. "That was my wife!”

Georgia died in 2017, and he hasn’t returned to Hospice of Lansing since. However, he says he wanted to make a return trip because, as a frequent Hospice of Lansing donor, he was eager to discover some of the changes.

Hospice of Lansing plans to add four new private suites to its Stoneleigh residence and put its administration building under one roof.

Vida says they want to make sure the existing building and the new rooms match each other and be the strong element for caring for people and their families.

Scofes' granddaughter Arianna is a Dart family member and serves on the Foundation Board. The board recently gave the lead gift to help Hospice of Lansing expand.

Dart Foundation Executive Director Emily Matthews says the foundation has given over $90 million since its inception in 1984.



"We focus on improving the quality of life in the communities we serve. And obviously, that can mean a variety of different things. Everything from early education to health care, in this case, you're seeing hospice, which is end-of-life care and letting people die with dignity, all the way to providing basic needs like food and shelter for folks," Matthews said.

Andrea Earl, the executive director of Hospice of Lansing, says the Dart Foundation is a perfect example of a good neighbor.

“They have set the tone for our capital campaign by coming in with a lead gift donating to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence," Earl said. "They have experienced firsthand, as one of our neighbors, what it's like to have a loved one here and the impact that hospice can have at the end of life.”

Scofes says he will never forget the kindness the Hospice of Lansing staff showed his wife in her final days.

“It was amazing how good they were. My wife said, ‘Oh, my God, I'm so glad you brought me here.’ I mean, there were tremendous," Scofes said. "They took care of me and her very well right until the end.

Matthews says the Dart Foundation is proud to give back to such an important nonprofit.

“The Dart family gave one of the very first gifts to Hospice in 2000, when the building was originally built. And so when this opportunity arose, you know, to expand the facility, it just felt like a natural gift for us," Matthews said. "And so we were pleased and honored to be able to step in and serve as the lead gift for this particular expensive project.”

We thank the Dart Family Foundation for helping many mid-Michigan businesses, especially Hospice of Lansing. They are this week's Good Neighbors.

