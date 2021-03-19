Lansing City Clerk volunteers help ensure your voices are heard

LANSING, Mich. — Good Neighbors are everywhere! This week we visited Lansing City Clerk Chris Swopes Office to introduce you to Sherryl Stephens and Judith Lindsay, who volunteer each week helping the clerk with everything from voter registration to preparing for an election.

Sherryl, who has been volunteering for the Clerk for more than 15 years, says it’s an enlightening experience.

“In terms of how the election is put together, how it is run, how it is audited from A to Z. It is very informational. It’s amazing how much work goes into it in order to make it successful.”

Elijah Zech Copyright 2021 Fox47news

Judith, who has been volunteering at the Clerk’s office for about the same time as Sherryl, agrees.

“I had no idea of all the things that happen at the office. I thought it’s an election and they have to have ballots, that’s it. They do so much more such as licenses, passports and everything. It’s amazing all the paperwork," said Judith.

City Clerk Chris Swope says Sherryl and Judith are just a few of the volunteers that help make his office successful.

“There is a lot that goes into our office. Even dealing with elections, there is voter registration that goes on year- round, and that involves both electronic and paper records. Judith helps us with paper records for all our voters. We have what is called a master card that keeps their information, and she helps us filing new ones and pulling ones where residents have moved out. That’s a big task that she is dedicated to.”

Judith says volunteering is in her blood.

“I have always done volunteer work, but I’ve never thought of myself as a volunteer. Even today I don’t consider myself a volunteer. It’s just something I enjoy doing. Starting from day one, as a family, you just did it. If there was a need, you did it.”

Sherryl and Judith say the office is never slow, there is always something that needs to be done, but they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Elijah Zech Copyright 2021 fox47news

“Now I come because of Chris, so I can make sure he stays on the straight and narrow,” says Sherryl. And at this point, it’s a day away from home, I have a new family of friends and we are comrades in arms as we are getting all the necessary items together for the election. Like I said, it’s a major production.”

“They are helping their neighbors and the city both. It’s not just my office they are helping. They are helping make the voting process better for their neighbors. I see them developing friendships and relationships with each other.”

“For me, I enjoy it because it’s so stimulating, and I need that at my age. LAUGH

We want to say thank you to Sherryl and Judith and all the volunteers that help our government offices run.

Want to see all of our Good Neighbors segments, click here .

If you know someone that is doing amazing things and helping other people in your neighborhood, please let me know. You can email me at bobhoffman11@gmail.com .

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook