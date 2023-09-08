Lansing Boys and Girls Club Volunteer Gets Kids Moving To A New Beat

LANSING, Mich. — Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing aren’t missing a beat. They are taking part in a class called Generation Pound. Instead of just listening to music, they become the music with a highly intense workout. Portland resident Tina Miller volunteers twice a week to lead the class.

“Generation Pound is a kind of a rock out workout. So, the kids get to enjoy music, but then they also work on balancing their muscles, coordination, self-esteem, self-awareness, but they don't even realize it because they're having fun.”

Eight-year-old Chrisabelle Reyes says Generation Pound is one of her favorite things to do at the Boys and Girls Club.

“When we mix exercise and fun together, it’s really fun. That’s what I love it."

Kids like Carter Allen agree.

“Sometimes we'll clap the sticks and we will walk in the room doing it. We will also pretend to climb with the sticks. We will also do dancing. Then, we get a treat!"

Alaina Smith also loves Generation Pound.

"We have to use the sticks and we we dance with them. And everybody has their own moves."

Carmen Turner, the President and CEO of the Lansing Boys and Girls Club, says she sees a positive difference in the kids who participate in Generation Pound.

“They're able to communicate better verbally. They're not as quick to put their hands on somebody or get upset. They are better at understanding how to deal with their emotions. And it's going to help so much when they get back in the classroom. And that's what we're here to do.”

Miller was so inspired by Generation Pound she got certified to teach the program. Then, she contacted Turner to see if she could bring it to Lansing.

“I feel like we were put on this Earth for a purpose and that it is important to give back what we can. You know, to leave this earth giving more than we came into it with type of thing. So, I feel fortunate to be able to give my time and, in all honesty, I think I feel more than they do sometimes when I leave.”

Turner says Miller is making a difference.

“Tina is a good neighbor because she cares. She's authentic. She gives up her heart.”

We agree! Thank you to Tina Miller for volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club of Lansing, teaching the kids Generation Pound. You are this week's Good Neighbor.

