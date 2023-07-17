Good Neighbors: Startup Grind Lansing helps people who are starting their own business

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A group of business professionals, including many business owners and entrepreneurs, meet monthly to share ideas and inspire each other. Their connection is entrepreneurship, and each of them will tell you that starting a business can be a frustrating. But, they also say it doesn't have to be.

They are all a part of Startup Grind, the world's largest organization of startups.

"We're the largest organization providing resources and education programs to startup founders, investors and connecting people in our community," said Julie Holton, volunteer co-director of Startup Grind Lansing.

Entrepreneur Katy Kelly says she has participated in the Startup Grind Lansing monthly meetings for over three years.

Kelly says the get-togethers have helped her grow her business.

“The one thing that sticks out to me about Startup Grind is their philosophy. The philosophy of giving first. They just want to help other entrepreneurs. They're not looking for anything in return. And coming from my background, that's very important because that's been one of the biggest struggles of starting my business. I don't have that much capital behind me," Kelly said.

Startup Grind Lansing is run entirely by volunteers dedicated to supporting other entrepreneurs.

"A lot of what we end up helping entrepreneurs with is leadership challenges they're having as they try to scale or grow a business," said Rueben Levinsohn, director of Startup Grind Lansing. "They may be adding a team, or they don't have a lot of experience managing or finding the right people. So, we bring in other experts to discuss how you find, select retain the right people to grow your startup."

Monthly meetings include guest speakers like Alisyn Malek, the founder and CEO of Middle Third, a consultancy firm focused on the intersection of mobility services, startups and the automotive sector.

“One thing that I wish that I had when I started out, honestly, is a little bit more confidence to just go out and say, you know what, I do have an interesting idea. I can bring it into reality," says Malek. "Now, I've done those things. So, I have a little bit more of that confidence. But that capability is within all of us. It's just finding it and bringing it.”

“They always say it's lonely at the top," says Julie Holton. "And it doesn't have to be. I mean, you can always turn to your own team with the challenges or obstacles that you're facing, but you can turn to others in the organization here within Startup Grind.”

Startup Grind Lansing’s monthly meetings are free and open to anyone. If you would like more information, visit their website.

Thank you to the volunteers that run Startup Grind Lansing. You are this week's Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to the In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook