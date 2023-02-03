Good Neighbors: Group of Charlotte women is making a difference in their community

LANSING, Mich. — Charlotte resident Amy Krizek is on the move!

Krizek is a member of the Charlotte branch of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, or GFWC for short.

One of the group’s many projects is serving daily meals to seniors like Mildred Steward, who says she is very grateful for the help.

“The memory is not what it used to be. I remember other things, but cooking is not my strong point," Steward said.

Stewart's words make Krizek smile.

“I love that I’m useful for helping people get food. I do cook, and I love to cook," Krizek said. "I feel like it’s a great disadvantage when you get old enough and only cook for one person. That’s hard!”

The daily mobile meal program takes massive amounts of planning and coordination, but it’s not just meals being delivered. Lori Pray with the group says it’s also about camaraderie.

“To me, the most valuable part of the transaction is someone is going into the home every day," Pray said. "So many people now don’t live near their family. They need the support, and they need to be checked on, so we do that.”

GFWC volunteers do much more than organize and deliver meals.

They sing at local events, help with beautification projects around Charlotte, mentor youths and even helped place defibrillators in Charlotte Public Schools.

Club member Linda Foster says once members join the club, they rarely leave.

“A neighbor got me involved in this, and now, I’ve been president three times. About every 17 years I’ve been president, and I’m the only person whose done that so far,” Foster, who has been involved in the organization since 1965, said.

Pray says the club is one big family.

“I think our club members will often tell you that their best and closest friends, and people who came to their aid when they needed help, was a fellow club member," Pray said. "So relationship building, for me, has probably been primary. Leadership opportunities abound.”

Foster agrees.

“We have just a group of about 100 dedicated volunteers in one form or another that makes this program successful," she said.

That caring attitude brings the women together and gets them involved in the community.

We want to thank the General Federation of Woman’s Club Charlotte Chapter. You are making a difference! Congratulations, you are this week’s Good Neighbors.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook