Good Neighbors: East Lansing woman auctions off quilt she made to raise money for Ukraine

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing resident Lynn Aguado says that when she is sewing time stops, and she can forget everything except what she’s working on.

Aguado says she was inspired to start sewing a quilt after following a popular quilter on Facebook.

“I learned about a quilter named Bonnie Hunter, and she does these regular mystery quilts every year. She releases information about the colors, like kind of tidbits about the pattern, and she releases the instructions once a week," Aguado said.

Aguado said when she heard about Bonnie Hunter’s "Heart of Hope" quilt she knew she wanted to create one herself.

The quilt is in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Hunter suggested that, once the quilt is complete, those who made one could raffle it off and make donations to a Ukrainian charity.

“I wanted to do something that I felt could do some good and give me a little sense of control," Aguado said. "When you're working with fabrics, it's tactile, and you know you can have a little control.”

Lynn says she spent hours every night for weeks to complete the quilt. She called Rev. Kristen Stroble with East Lansing’s Eastminster Presbyterian Church when it was done.

Rev. Stroble says her church wholeheartedly embraced the idea.

“She said 'I'm thinking about this quilt, will the church raffle it?' So, I took it to my church board and said, 'What do you think? Can we help support this cause?' They were enthusiastic about a community member coming to us and about the opportunity to continue to raise money," Stroble said. "So, we've been giving tickets to church members to sell. We've been selling them out of the office and having a great response.”

Aguado says she is pleased her idea was accepted.

“It just felt like a very tangible way that I could help my community. It gave me something that I could have a little bit of control over. It made me feel very positive in a very difficult time. You know, because I was able to do something that could help amid all this these challenging times,” she said.

The quilt Aguado created is on display at Eastminster Presbyterian Church through Sunday, Oct. 2. Anyone can bid on the quilt by purchasing a $5 ticket.

Bridgette Redman nominated Lynn for the Good Neighbor recognition and says she is a perfect example of someone who cares deeply.

“Rather than just feeling helpless, she looked for a way to make a difference, to do something, and to find a way to say, 'You know what, I don't have to be helpless. I don't have to get discouraged and wallow in despair,'" Redman said. "Instead, she's like, 'Oh, I can do something positive.' And she did and in a beautiful, beautiful way.”

We agree and want to thank Lynn Aguado, this week’s Good Neighbor, for using her passion to help others.

If you want to purchase a raffle ticket to win her quilt, you can visit the Eastminister Presbyterian church website at www.eastminsterchurch.org

The winner will be drawn on Sunday, Oct. 2.

