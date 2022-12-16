Delta Community Choir creates music and change through giving a spotlight to local nonprofit

LANSING, Mich. — This week’s Good Neighbors are the Delta Community Choir. They are building community through song, but they are also doing so much more.

The Delta Community Choir is practicing for their upcoming concert later this month.

This isn’t your average choir. Choir member Elizabeth Johnson says members are driven by a common goal that’s “in the tune” of giving back to help important causes.

"Our mission is building community through song," said Johnson. "The way we do that is at each of our concerts we highlight a community nonprofit, and our concert attendees are invited to support that nonprofit if they feel so moved after the concert."

This year, the choir’s winter concert is raising awareness about the many kids in mid-Michigan that don’t have a bed.

In fact according to Jarrod Olson, the president of the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, at least 3% of the population of kids from birth to 17 don’t have their own beds.

"There is a big major problem with child bedlessness in not just the country or the world but in our area," said Olsen. "Delta Community Choir is standing up and saying they're going to spotlight us for this concert and provide us all the proceeds from it. This is going to help us further our mission. I mean that's amazing. I don't think I can ask for any more than that!"

Artistic Music Director Ellen McKenzie says this is the choir’s 10th year helping draw attention and raise money for community organizations.

"We've served approximately 20 nonprofit organizations ranging from the homeless veterans to many food banks to therapy dogs," said McKenzie. "For kids in schools to the readiness program, for deployed people in the service to FAN, which is families against narcotics. And it all grew out of a vision from the people that were in the choir our first year."

The Delta Community Choir’s winter concert is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Lansing’s Our Savior Lutheran Church.

They hope to raise several thousand dollars for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Elizabeth Johnson says the 42-member choir is always looking for singers to join the group, but there are a few qualifications to consider.

"One of our most important qualifications to sing with this choir is you must be nice. And this is a nice place to meet nice people and sing and then also make the world a nicer place by telling people about good people doing good things," said Johnson.

We want to say thank you to the Delta Community Choir for making the world a better place by building community through song.

You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

