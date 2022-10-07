Animal misfits find their forever home with Delta Township resident

DELTA TOWNSHIP — Mitten Misfits Farm Sanctuary is a nonprofit sanctuary providing forever homes to senior farm animals like Victoria Rose, one of the many donkeys who are cared for by the more than 50 volunteers who help run the farm.

Pat Brown is one of the volunteers on the board and says they rescue all kinds of animals.

"There are horses, goats, pigs, chickens, peacocks and sheep. All of the animals are rescue animals," Brown said. "They're senior, they're in poor health or at risk. And she brings them in because they're the misfits, nobody else wants. And with that, she's found a community."

Victoria Worthy founded the farm several years ago and says she loves animals.

“They just touch my heart, especially the seniors,” she said.

Worthy describes every animal the farm rescues as part of her family. She calls them “her kids.”

Worthy says each animal has a different story but can count on being spoiled when they come here.

“They all come from different walks of life. Some of them have bad stories. Some of them have good stories. Some of them couldn't, you know, somebody just couldn't take care of them. And so, they just were my all my little misfits,” she said.

Dena Sanborn is a volunteer at the farm and says spending time with the animals brings her joy.

"It just helped so much with the depression I have, and just to relax and forget about everything in life and to touch and pet these animals is so rewarding," Sanborn said. "I'm so thankful she lets me drive down the road and do that."

Worthy says she often wonders if the volunteers are getting more from working on the farm than the animals.

"It has been amazing how these volunteers have touched my heart because they thank me for letting them come and spend time here," she said. "I would never have dreamt that, ever. It's so humbling and heartwarming that it touches a lot of people like it's like it touches me."

Worthy says there is a great need to rescue more animals. The farm sits on 26 acres, but only six of those acres are currently being used. She hopes to expand the farm as soon as possible.

“It’s awful because I have three horses that need to come in before winter, and I don't have any more stalls. So, my husband and I are frantically trying to come up with the money to build even some stalls," she said. "Ultimately, we would like to have a larger barn and an arena in which we can work with the horses during the winter.”

Volunteer Pat Brown says she is in awe of Worthy’s big heart.

“Vic is a good neighbor because she has opened up her heart and home to the community at large with Misfits Farm Sanctuary,” Brown said.

We couldn’t agree more, and that’s why, Victoria Worthy, you are this week’s Good Neighbor.

If you would like more information on Mittens Misfits Farm sanctuary, you can visit their website at www.mittenmisfits.org.

