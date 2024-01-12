A National Mentoring Program Lights Up Lives and Futures For Kids

WSYM FOX 47 Abrams Planetarium, MSU

Twelve-year-old Caleb Green is visiting Michigan State University’s Abrams Planetarium with his mentor and friend, Bert Goldstein.

“You live in a good place because you don’t have a lot of light pollution near you," says Bert to Caleb.

Caleb and Bert belong to the mentorship program Big Brother’s Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region.

Bert says the experiences he shares with Caleb provides him with the chance to contribute and make a meaningful difference.

“I've been pretty fortunate in my life. And I had great mentors from high school, college and then in my professional career, and so I really believe that mentoring was an important thing and I want to do something, you know, to give back.”

For Caleb, spending time with Bert is a lot of fun.

“I think he's kind of funny. His laugh is really funny because it's really loud. He's caring. He's also dependable. Like when he says he's going to be there to see or do something with me. He's always there.”

Bert and Caleb have been hanging out a few years and Bert says he tries to see Caleb as often as possible.

Caroline Mcquillan, the Development Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region, says the program makes a positive difference.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters provides mentors for kids in our area who just need a little bit of extra support. And we provide that for children and teens aged five to 17.”

National Mentorship Studies indicate that youth with mentors are more likely to graduate, avoid risky behaviors, make better choices and feel better about themselves.

“When kids have that extra support," Caroline says, "and they feel better about themselves and they're making better decisions. They can live up to their potential. And so we really like to say that we defended potential and if you'd like to be part of that, if you have a little time and your schedule and a little room in your heart, you can be a mentor.”

Caleb says he looks forward to his time with his mentor, Bert.

“I think it's a fun experience. Especially for like, you don't have kids and you just want someone to hang out with and just be like fun to do activities. You don't have to spend a lot of time and you don't have to do it every weekend. But I was more than two to three times a month. And it's just fun."

(BOB) "Do you think you'll be a big brother someday?"

(Caleb) "Yeah. Yeah, I'd like to do that.”

Caroline stresses the need for mentors in kids lives.

“By being a good neighbor and helping our kids by becoming a mentor, you're actually helping your community because those kids become more productive citizens when they stay out of trouble.”

Since January of 2020, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region has seen a 103% increase in children and teens seeking a mentor.

We want to say thank you to those that are mentors with Big Brothers Big Sisters, you are this week’s Good Neighbors.

If you would like more information on how to get involved visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters Capital Region website at www.bbbsmcr.org

