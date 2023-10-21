A local organization is helping to empower women and girls

LANSING, Mich. — Dawn Pysarchik, the driving force behind the Zonta Club East Lansing Foundation, leads a passionate mission dedicated to transforming the lives of local women and girls.

Coming up on Tuesday, October 3 is a game-changing fundraiser they've named "October Fest," at People’s Kitchen in East Lansing.

Dawn says the Zonta Club East Lansing Foundation is focused on three key objectives.

“One is to advocate to end child marriage in Michigan. The second one is to advocate against and support survivors of domestic violence and also of human trafficking survivors. So, it has a very specific focus even though we support a lot of other kinds of activities locally and all the money that we raise stays here locally.”

The goal for October Fest? An ambitious $15,000 that will be channeled directly to local non-profit champions like Girls On the Run.

Girls On The Run is on a mission to empower middle and high school girls through hands-on programs, mentorship, and life-changing experiences, forging them into the unstoppable leaders of tomorrow.

Stephanie McClintock is the Executive Director of Girls On The Run.

“We need to make sure that our participants and our coaches are able to participate in our programs fully and meaningfully regardless of their background regardless of their financial circumstances. Regardless of their level of ability. We need to make sure that we can provide scholarships if finances are an issue.”

Seventh grader Mikayla Lewis says Girls on The Run teaches her to be more self-assured.

“You want to bring yourself out and be more confident in what you do. So, if you want to do something you follow your dream and keep doing it.”

Dawn says these are the messages that the Zonta Club East Lansing Foundation stands firmly behind.

"When we work with girls at a very young age to try to build their confidence and give them a skill set that they can feel really comfortable about and that they know that they're good at something that really builds their confidence. And empowers them."

Gabriel Biber is the Executive Director of Haven House, another local organization that Zonta East Lansing Foundation is planning to help support from the October 3 fundraiser.

“Our mission is to guide and support families who face homelessness on their path to stable homes," says Gabriel. We recognize each of those families has a unique path. So, we really try to meet families where they're at and whether they're homeless now or facing homelessness in the near future we just try to help them resolve that and hopefully get to a stable position.”

“Every dollar counts and Zonta Club and the organizations that they support are very good at using their resources wisely to toward maximum impact," says Stephanie.

If you would like more information on the Zonta Club’s October 3 October Fest Fundraiser visit www.facebook.com/ZontaClubofEastLansingArea.com

In the meantime, we want to thank the Zonta Club East Lansing members who are making a difference for local girls and women. You are this week’s Good Neighbors.

