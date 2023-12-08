A Local Artists Unique Art Makes A Comeback 20 Years After His Death Thanks To This Week's Good Neighbor

LANSING, Mich. — Art, one of those rare concepts that defies clear definition, yet, in a way, it forever carries the essence of the artist.

Just ask East Lansing resident Elinor Holbrook, whose late husband's distinctive art is currently showcased at the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art, affectionately known as MICA.

“My husband Larry passed away 20 years ago. And this is his legacy. In his retirement he created this art, he was a mathematician and an engineer.”

Elinor says, she recently was inspired to curate Larry’s art after attending another artist’s exhibit at Lansing’s MICA Gallery.

“I pulled out my phone just on an impulse and said, Look at this, what do you think?”

Terry Terry, President of MICA, embraced the idea. Elinor rallied her children, transforming the exhibit into a family endeavor. Elinor's grandson, Garrett, says he was excited to help out.

“My dad did a lot of the marketing. My aunt and I worked together on more the tech stuff. So, it was really cool to come together. Everyone gave a different part.”

Larry’s digital art was created largely between 1994 and 2002 after his retirement as Director of the Michigan Department of Transportation Materials and Technology Research Laboratory.

Larry Holbrook Junior says his dad's art was inspired by equations predating today's advanced AI algorithms.

“He was using formulas, mathematical formulas as a base for the development of the art itself. And then he used his own artistic abilities and sensibilities to come up with a final product.”

Mary Holbrook, Larry's daughter, says the entire process of working with her dad's art has been cathartic.

"It's been a very emotional experience; I think for the whole family to go through and recreate his vision for math and art."

Larry Holbrook's friend, Robert Pena, smiles when talking about his friend's art.

"Larry is a good neighbor. Because even after he has physically left us, he is still around us. And one of the examples is like, the this this art that he's done right here."

Larry Holbrook's art will grace the Michigan Institute of Contemporary Art until December 31.

We extend our gratitude to Larry Holbrook and his family for introducing us to his remarkable artistic legacy. They are this week’s Good Neighbors.

