The Luke Bryan concert is still on, and required paperwork for Conway Township is coming in

CONWAY TWP, Mich. — A sold-out Luke Bryan concert is scheduled for next month at Kubiak Family Farms, but there have been concerns that it wouldn't happen because Conway Township has been waiting on paperwork from Bryan's team.

There was no motion by the township board to stop the concert at Tuesday night's meeting.

Conway Township supervisor Bill Grubb said he spoke with the township attorney, and she said the lines of communication with the tour promoter have been wide open since last month, paperwork is flowing in, and a lot of the requirements have been met.

Jason Kempin NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

There are four things the township still needs: a permit from the county building department for the stage and electricity, a liquor license from the state, an insurance certificate and a letter of indemnification.

"I can't see the promoter ignoring a minor item and putting this thing in jeopardy" Grubb said. "And like I said, the lines of communications are wide open. They're communicating daily, so I don't expect there to be any issues."

Luke Bryan.com Luke Bryan Farm Tour

Sandy Kreps has tickets for the concert and was concerned that the show wouldn't happen due to the paperwork situation, she's happy to know the concert is still on at this point.

"I'm really looking forward to the concert. It will be my daughter's first one, and it's a surprise for her, so we're looking forward to it," Kreps said.

Grubb said it was never the board's goal to stop the concert.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Conway Township

"We just want the requirements that we would ask for anyone doing something like this in our township to fulfill. That is, it," said Grubb.

FOX47 News did reach out to Luke Bryan's management team and Kubiak Family Farms but did not hear back.

