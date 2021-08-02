Luke Bryan set to perform next month at a family farm, but Conway Township is still waiting on paperwork

CONWAY TWP, Mich. — Country singer Luke Bryan is scheduled to perform next month at a farm near Fowlerville as part of his 2021 Farm Tour, but Conway Township is still waiting on paperwork from Bryan's team.

Without it, the township could ask him to cancel the show.

Conway Township Supervisor Bill Grubb said the township first learned about the concert on May 4 and told the promoter a few days later what was required to hold the concert in the township.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Conway Township

"Mainly, the first step was to file a temporary special use permit. And there were some other requirements, such as a site plan review," Grubb said. "Nothing out of the ordinary for any special event that was to be held in our township. "

As of the July 20 board meeting, Grubb said, all they had received was the temporary land use application, the application fee and escrow payment.

Luke Bryan.com Luke Bryan Farm Tour

"But the main thing, the site plan review had not been completed, and we need to review that site plan with all the entities in the county," he said. "The supporting entities such as the police, fire and EMS probably being the three main ones."

Conway Township has around 3,800 residents. The concert had 20,000 tickets up for sale and according to the website, it's sold out.

A screenshot from Luke Bryan's ticket website. Sold out concert

With the concert still two months away, Grubb said they sent a letter on July 27 to the promoter and landowner, which detailed the items that were still missing.

Grubb said things are moving along rapidly since the letter went out, and many things have been done.

The township is asking for all the paperwork by Aug.18, and if they don't get it by then, they could ask the promoter to cancel the concert.

Marianna Massey Luke Bryan performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Grubb said he believes the promoter is going to comply.

"It's not the goal of the board to stop this concert from happening. Just to comply with the rules and regulations already established. And if they do that, we're happy."

FOX47 News did reach out to Luke Bryan's management team and Kubiak Family Farms but did not hear back.

