Country singer Luke Bryan will perform at Kubiak Family Farms in Fowlerville

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Country singer Luke Bryan has scheduled a performance at a farm in Fowlerville as part of his 2021 Farm Tour.

Caleb Kubiak works on the Kubiak Family Farms and said they got a call last year from Bryan's manager but didn't think it was real.

"My grandma and my aunt were in the house, and they actually hung up the first time," Kubiak SAID. "So we didn't think it was real, you know we thought it was fake, and then we ended up calling them back, saying, 'If you guys want to come out and take a look, you're more than welcome to.'"

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 This is where the concert will take place.

The Sept. 18 concert was supposed to happen last year but was pushed due to the pandemic.

This is Bryan's twelfth Farm Tour, where he goes to different farms and sets up a stage in a field. He is set to perform at six farms this year.

Luke Bryan.com Luke Bryan Farm Tour

The money raised from the Farm Tour goes towards college scholarships for students from farming families.

Kubiak expects to see thousands of people at the concert and said they're super excited to host the event.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021 Luke Bryan is set to perform at Kubiak Family Farms on September 18.

"Not only you know do we get to have Luke Bryan come out, but it's for a good cause, and it's for the farmers, and that's what matters most to me," he said

Tickets go on sale Friday morning and cost $56 in advance and $70 at the gate. You can click here for more information.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook