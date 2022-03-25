Possible threat to MacDonald Middle School under investigation; no suspects

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's MacDonald Middle School closed Thursday morning for the rest of the day due to a possible threat.

East Lansing police are still investigating the incident but do not have any suspects. “We do not know who the letter is from,” said Lieutenant Chad Pride of the East Lansing Police Department .“We do not have anyone in custody.”

On Thursday, the school sent home its students because of a note that was attached to the exterior of the school. The school sent a phone message to district parents, saying that “a concerning note (was) found during arrival.”

The message added, "from the information we have right now, there is no immediate threat and everyone in the building is safe."

The East Lansing Police Department identified the note as a possible threat on Thursday but cannot release the content of the letter since it is an ongoing investigation.

