Students sent home from MacDonald Middle School 'due to a concerning note'

EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's MacDonald Middle School is releasing students at 9:30 a.m. today "due to a concerning note found during arrival," according to a phone message sent to district parents.

"Upon discovery of the note this morning, district and building administrators worked with the East Lansing Police Department to review the note and video footage," the message said. "From our investigation, we had decided to err on the cautious side and release students and staff from our building."

The message added that, "from the information we have right now, there is no immediate threat and everyone in the building is safe."

Check back for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook