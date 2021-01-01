Hello mid-Michigan. My name is Luisa Wiewgorra, and I am a multimedia journalist for Fox 47 News here in Lansing. I am very excited to be a part of this community and, most importantly, to tell your stories.

I usually say I always knew that I wanted to work in the news, when in reality, it started when I first visited and later hosted a radio show at 89.2 Radio Potsdam, a radio station in my hometown of Potsdam in Germany. To distinguish myself from other Journalism students, I decided to come to the U.S. and combine studying with playing volleyball at Madonna University.

Getting to know Michiganders made me want to come to the state capital, where all types of stories come together: state politics, MSU students and athletes and great neighborhoods. I hope that my background and diverse perspective can help me find unique stories and highlight important issues in our community.