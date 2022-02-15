Watch
Police search Bath Township home of Lee Chatfield's former chief of staff

Margaret Cahill, WSYM
Rob and Anne Minard's home in Bath Twp. was searched by police Tuesday Morning.
Rob and Anne Minard's Home
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:23:59-05

BATH TWP, Mich. — Michigan State Police searched the Bath Township house belonging to Rob Minard, who served as chief of staff to former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, on Tuesday morning.

Chatfield is under investigation for misappropriation of public funds while in the legislature.

Michigan State Police would not comment on state troopers searching the house, saying it is part of an "ongoing investigation" with the attorney General's office.

In December, Chatfield's sister-in-law told police that Chatfield began sexually abusing her when she was 15 years old. Chatfield has said through his attorney Mary Chariter that the relationship was consensual.

Chatfield is also under investigation for allegedly raising millions of dollars through non-profits then spending that money on personal travel, food and family.

Police would not confirm whether the search of Rob and Anne Minard's house was related to the Chatfield allegations.

