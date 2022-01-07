Michigan's former House Speaker Lee Chatfield accused of sexual assault

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's former Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield is under investigation for sexual assault, Lansing police confirmed on Friday.

The Lansing Police Department said it it received the complaint from a 26-year-old woman in December.

"The department’s investigations bureau immediately began an investigation," public information officer Robert Merritt said in an email. "Lansing Police Detectives are currently coordinating with Michigan State Police for accusations in jurisdictions outside the city of Lansing."

Michigan State Police confirmed that the department received the complaint earlier this week and it is "under review," according to First District Public Information Officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Both departments declined further comment as the complaint is an active investigation.

