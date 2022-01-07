Watch
Michigan's former House Speaker Lee Chatfield accused of sexual assault

Associated Press, 2019
FILE- In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield R-Levering, speaks to the media after swearing in and opening ceremonies for the State of Michigan 100th Legislature in Lansing, Mich. Chatfield, who will lead the chamber the next two years, says the Legislature should address how a portion of taxes that drivers pay at the pump does not help fund the roads. (Rod Sanford/Detroit News via AP, File)<br/>
Posted at 9:48 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 09:51:29-05

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's former Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield is under investigation for sexual assault, Lansing police confirmed on Friday.

The Lansing Police Department said it it received the complaint from a 26-year-old woman in December.

"The department’s investigations bureau immediately began an investigation," public information officer Robert Merritt said in an email. "Lansing Police Detectives are currently coordinating with Michigan State Police for accusations in jurisdictions outside the city of Lansing."

Michigan State Police confirmed that the department received the complaint earlier this week and it is "under review," according to First District Public Information Officer Lt. Brian Oleksyk.

Both departments declined further comment as the complaint is an active investigation.

