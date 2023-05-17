Okemos Trader Joe's construction on hold for now

OKEMOS, Mich. — Construction on the Trader Joe's development in Okemos continues to be on hold as a construction permit has now expired.

In March 2022, demolition permits were approved for the empty buildings off of Grand River Avenue. By August, demolition had been complete, concrete foundations were poured and the store was expected to be open by the summer of 2023.

In January 2023, construction had been put on pause for the winter months due to steel supply chain issues. A permit extension was given, and the contractor had expected to resume construction April 3.

Now, that permit has expired and construction is still on hold.

The developer is expected to apply for another permit, but it's not clear when that will happen. Until then, construction will be on pause.

East Lansing developer Scott Chappelle is part of the real estate group involved in the Trader Joe's development. In October, Chappelle was sentenced to 38 months in federal prison for tax evasion. It's not clear if the pause on construction and his sentencing are related.

For now, there's no timeline on when Trader Joe's might be finished.

This isn't the first construction project that has been delayed in the township. The Village of Okemos vertical construction has also been pushed back.

