Village of Okemos vertical construction now set to begin in spring of 2024

OKEMOS, Mich. — At a community conversation in Meridian Township, developers for the Village of Okemos project now have a timeline saying vertical construction on the project should begin in the spring of 2024.

The Village of Okemos project aims to revitalize two blocks off Okemos and Hamilton roads, creating four mixed-use development buildings for residential and commercial business spaces.

Th project was passed by the Meridian Township Board in 2018, and construction was set to begin in 2019.

As of May 2023, the blocks still stand empty with developers facing several road blocks to get the project up and running.

In 2020, the pandemic delayed physical progress but allowed the developer to secure funding from the Meridian Redevelopment Fund. By the end of 2020, developers had permits to remove six rundown properties.

In 2021, some minor adjustments were made to the development plan and asbestos abatement and demolition on the buildings began.

The following year, developers request more funding and continued to make slight adjustments to their development plan, which brings us to 2023.

Developers said demolition of the six buildings and the asbestos abatement are now complete. Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh said this is great news.

“Hopefully we'll see a development here kick off in the next 12 months,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he along with other community members and township officials have been frustrated with how slow the process is moving but is still remaining optimistic. He said having patience is important because, while the developers are investing a lot of money into the project, taxpayers and the township have invested zero.

“They have about $13 million invested in the property at this time," Walsh said. "The township has zero, so it's all on them right now to move forward. They're the ones holding the cards, and we haven't spent a dime.”

At the meeting, some suggested the developer leave the project in hopes someone else picks it up to finish faster, but Walsh said he doesn't think that's a good idea.

“If we don't continue to work with the developers and they do happen to walk away, they're out of state, and we walk away," Walsh said. "The question is if not them, who? We will be left for a long time with what we have.”

Walsh said now that they have a timeline of when vertical construction will begin, everyone should continue to be patient and excited for what's to come in Meridian Township.

“What other choice do we have other then to be patient right now," Walsh said. "Thankfully, the township residents are not invested in the project as far as funding, that would be a problem. We have strategically stayed out of funding anything at this point. We're counting on the developers to move forward. It'll be a big development for Okemos, big development for Meridian Township.”

The developers say they're waiting on funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and expect to receive that in the fall to begin construction in the spring. They say it should be complete in 2027.

