Okemos Public Schools to reveal new wolf mascot Monday evening

Okemos Board of Education Center
Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021.
Okemos Board of Education Administration Center.
Posted at 1:05 PM, Mar 14, 2022
OKEMOS, Mich. — Okemos Public Schools will reveal their new logo at Monday night's school board meeting.

In February, the board voted unanimously to change the mascot to the wolves from the chiefs.

The next step in the process was changing the logo from the 'O' to a wolf. Gabe Viscomi, owner of Fabricated Customs screen printing in Portland, worked with the school district to draft up the new logo.

The logo will be revealed at the meeting starting at 7 p.m.

FOX 47 News will provide an update on this story on air and online when the logo is revealed.

