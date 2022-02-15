Okemos Board votes unanimously on new mascot: the wolves

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Okemos School Board unanimously adopted a new mascot for the district: the wolves. The vote took place during Monday night's school board meeting.

The change will go into effect immediately and the process of selecting a logo will begin.

Superintendent John Hood says they plan to get students and the community involved.

“We'll use another inclusive process, we'll get some student submissions, probably some professional submissions, and do a similar process reach out to the community and reach out to our students to narrow down and then come up with a recommendation for the board of the official logos of the Okemos schools that will coincide with wolves,” said Hood.

He says they hope to have the new logo selected by April.

Costs to change the mascot is being supported by a $213,000 grant from the Native American Heritage Fund.

