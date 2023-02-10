Okemos Public Schools invited community out to free basketball game Thursday night

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The community of Okemos came together, after a scare at the high school earlier this week, by using the power of sports.

Okemos Public Schools officials offered the community a chance to release some stress by attending a girls basketball game for free Thursday night .

The team faced off with Grand Ledge, and the district went all out to make it a fun experience.

Cameron Glinke was parked out front with his pizza truck, Shove It Pizza, in an effort to support the event.

"Its such a great community and just everything they've been through they needed a little extra bump of positivity, so we thought with the game being free we thought we'd bring some good pizza," said Glinke.

Parent Maurice Atkinson said what happened Tuesday was scary but loves the way everyone is rallying around the school.

"The fact that they have the food trucks out, let everyone in for free so there's no barrier to entry, so that's pretty positive. All the girls are having a great time and excited to play in front of their community," said Atkinson.

