New Meridian Township Manager Tim Dempsey begins new role

Monday, new Meridian Township Manager Tim Dempsey officially stepped into the role.

Dempsey was appointed by the Township Board after a months-long search following former Manager Frank Walsh's resignation.

Video shows Dempsey sitting down with Fox 47, and laying out his priorities for the Township.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

New Township Manager Tim Dempsey officially stepped into the role this week. I'm breaking down what his vision for the Township means for neighbors.

"I spent about 20 years in the greater Lansing area," Tim Dempsey said.

New Meridian Township Manager Tim Dempsey is no stranger to the area, serving as the Deputy City Manager in East Lansing for seven years.

"I hope to reconnect with people and use that experience and background to work on those things we can cooperate with our neighbors on," Dempsey said.

Full interview with Meridian Township Manager Tim Dempsey

Full Dempsey Interview

Dempsey says one of his priorities is redevelopment, and taking a look at what's delayed the Township in its goals of revitalizing downtown Okemos. I took his thoughts to the businesses remaining at the old four corners to see what they had to say.

"It's been pretty much the same," David Xiong said.

David Xiong says since his family's business moved to the corner of Okemos and Hamilton Road nearly 10 years ago, the area has needed improvements, and not much has changed. He says as Dempsey steps into the role of Township Manager, he hopes to see progress.

"Honestly it would be great to just see something go up," Xiong said. "Not even just as a business owner, but also as a longtime Okemos resident. I went through a system here. Edgewood, Kinawa, Okemos High School, so just to see something go up."

While Meridian Township has seen several big box stores and corporations come into the neighborhood in recent years, Xiong says he hopes to see the Township redevelop downtown with a focus on small businesses.

"I think at the core Okemos was a small town, so just keep it local, keep it small," Xiong said.

