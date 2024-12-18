Meridian Township Board appoints new Township Manager

After a months-long search, the Meridian Township Board appointed a new Township Manager.

The Board voted unanimously to appoint Timothy Dempsey as the new manager.

Video shows thoughts from the board about Dempsey, and what drove trustees to the decision.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. A months-long search has come to an end, and the Meridian Township Board has picked the next Township Manager.

"We started this process back in late May, early June," Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said.

I have followed this story since the spring, when former Township Manager Frank Walsh resigned after an external investigation into complaints against him.

"Overall we had 57 applicants from across the country," Hendrickson said.

But the 57 was narrowed down this month when The Township Board interviewed three finalists for the position. Tuesday night, the board unanimously voted to name Timothy Dempsey as the next Township Manager.

He said in a statement:

"I am honored and humbled to be selected for the Meridian Township Manager position. I look forward to working with the Township Board, staff, residents, and business owners to maintain and enhance the Township's high level of public service and quality of life. My wife and I are also excited about returning to the area and calling Meridian Township home."

Dempsey had previously worked with the City of East Lansing, spending seven years as the deputy city manager. Trustees cited that experience as a big factor in the pick.

"He had 30 years of experience of professional service, 20 in government," Kathy Ann Sundland said. "He excelled in strategic partnerships and supporting retail business expansion. So for me, Mr. Dempsey rose to the top."

From here, Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson will work to negotiate a contract with Dempsey, and they hope to have everything in place by mid-to-late January.

