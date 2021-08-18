MSUFCU breaks ground for new branch headquarters

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSUFCU is expanding again with a new branch headquarter building in East Lansing off of Coolidge Rd.

"We currently have a branch inside our headquarters building and we've now grown our membership volume in that branch to need a stand alone branch location," said President and CEO April Clobes.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The branch is currently housed in the MSUFCU building that is already built on Coolidge Rd. President and CEO of MSUFCU April Clobes said they outgrew that space and needed their own stand alone building.

The Credit Union had a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to welcome the new branch. Clobes said this new building will provide more space than the current building has for branch services.

“It will have drive up service, it will have all full service on the inside, so the typical activities you visit our branch for" Clobes said. "We’ll have a full team, full service branch and then of course all the other amenities that come with our regional location will be housed in our campus buildings you see behind the branch.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. This is the second groundbreaking the credit union has had in a little over a month.

Clobes said it's been a busy several months for the credit union because this is the second ground breaking for MSUFCU in a little over a month.

"Last month we had the opportunity to do an event similar for our building in downtown East Lansing," Clobes said. "Opportunity to relocate a branch that we lease to a building that we'll be owning as well as being able to provide the service in the new delivery models that we have for branches today."

Construction is expected to begin in September and the branch will be complete by July of 2022.

Related: East Lansing breaks ground for downtown MSUFCU

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook