East Lansing breaks ground for downtown MSUFCU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — City officials in East Lansing broke ground on Tuesday for construction on its next high-rise building to begin. That building will be an MSU Federal Credit Union.

"Providing office space in the city, creation of a new intern center, and providing a community room for our community, both for East Lansing and the university," said MSUFCU Board of Directors Chair Angela Brown.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The new MSUFCU will be a little over 81,000 square feet and stand seven stories tall.

While this development is new MSUFCU has been part of the community since 1937.

"We, prior to that building, wanted to be in the core of East Lansing," MSUFCU President April Clobes said. "It just wasn't possible 15 years ago, it is possible today."

East Lansing Downtown Development Authority Director Peter Dewan said it was the goal of this project that stood out to him.

"To help members achieve their dreams." Dewan said.

Mayor Aaron Stephens said with the addition of more jobs means more foot traffic downtown.

"Growth is necessary especially after coming out of a pandemic," Stephens said. "Our business has been suffering already and the truth is, that influction of extra people that are always walking around, that are always in the area, means that we don't have to put the same amount of effort into getting people in the downtown because they're already here."

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. The credit union will be built next to Dublin's outdoor patio.

The credit union will be built next to Dublin Square's outdoor patio. Dublin's owner previously brought up concern at city council meetings regarding overhang from construction equipment. The council approved demolition of two houses and an apartment complex to address those concerns.

Construction is expected to be complete by March of 2023.

The building will join a host of new high rises that have come to the area in recent years including Newman Lofts, The Abbot, and The Graduate Hotel.

MSUFCU sits near all three of those high-rise buildings and will be seven stories tall bringing it close to the same size as the surrounding buildings.

