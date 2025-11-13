Man shot by police outside East Lansing Meijer sentenced to prison

EAST LANSING, Mich — A 23-year-old man who was shot by police outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store in East Lansing in 2022 has been sentenced to prison time, that's according to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

DeAnthony Vanatten was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months minimum to 10 years maximum in prison. He received jail credit for 255 days served.

Prosecutors say Vanatten was charged with multiple offenses including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police.

In April 2022, authorities say a masked man was reported running into the Lake Lansing Meijer with a gun. East Lansing police say Vanatten ran from officers when they tried to question him in the store and continued to run in the parking lot where he was shot by police.

Prosecutors say Vanatten was also facing charges in several other cases and took a plea deal in September of this year.

The charges he was sentenced on include assault with a dangerous weapon, interfering with electronic communication, domestic assault and battery, interfering with crime report, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing police, and felony firearm.

The case involving the Meijer incident was prosecuted by the Attorney General's office, while other charges were handled by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

