Man arrested by FBI in Falcon Pointe for threatening comments on FBI Facebook posts

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The FBI arrested 29-year-old Thomas Matsudo at his home in East Lansing's Falcon Pointe neighborhood last week.

He appeared in the Western District Court earlier this week and is charged with influencing, impending or retaliating against a federal officer.

According to court documents, a comment posted by Matsudo on an FBI social media post in December was reporter to the FBI Nationl Threat Operations Center. This was not the first time a comment made my Matsudo had been reported as threatening.

In January, court documents say, FBI Special Agent Andrew DeCoster interviews Matsudo over the phone and Matsudo acknowledged those comments came from his Facebook account.

In March, the FBI was notified of more Facebook comments made y Matsudo, threatening special agent DeCoster.

The FBI and East Lansing Police were on the scene of Matsudo's arrest last week and were seen taking things from the home.

Matsudo was released on a $25,000 bond, but has been ordered to reside at Grand Rapids facility for probationers and parolees.

FOX 47 reached out to Matsudo's attorney for comment, but did not hear back.

