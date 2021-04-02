FBI makes arrest at home near the Falcon Golf Course in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One person was taken into custody by the FBI in East Lansing Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on Halter Lane near the Falcon Golf Course. Both the FBI and East Lansing police were on scene.

FBI Detroit Public Affairs Officer Mara Schneider said warrants were served in the late afternoon and the person arrested will be appearing in court in the Western District of Michigan some time Friday.

Schneider said the warrants are sealed and no further details will be given at this time.

FOX 47 will bring you updates as they are released.

