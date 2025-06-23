EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Lansing's Hannah Community Center is among several locations serving as cooling centers as temperatures climb into the 90s across the Lansing area.



Lansing is currently under a code red due to extreme heat conditions.

Multiple cooling centers are available throughout our neighborhoods for residents seeking relief.

The extreme heat plan is expected to last until Tuesday.

WATCH: Lansing area cooling centers open as temperatures soar

Lansing area opens cooling centers as temperatures soar into the 90s

With dangerous heat affecting the region, local facilities are stepping up to help residents stay safe.

I visited Hannah Community Center in East Lansing, where the entire building is serving as a cooling center during this severe weather event.

"We have like a few different spaces in the building that we're keeping open right now for people to come in and take shelter in the AC," Charlie Horne, Customer Service Associate at Hannah Community Center, said.

Claire Bacarella Motz Park Beach in today's heat in our St. Johns neighboorhood

The Hannah Community Center is just one of several locations available to help residents escape the dangerous temperatures. Other cooling centers include Lansing City Hall and East Lansing Public Library, all offering air-conditioned spaces for those who need relief from the heat.

For those looking for a place to cool down, our complete list of cooling centers and their operating hours is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

