Knob Hill fire investigation completed with no determined cause

OKEMOS, Mich. — The Meridian Township Fire Department has closed the Knob Hill Apartment fire investigation with no determined cause for the fire.

The fire broke out in the apartments on Dec. 21, 2022, in the 2300 building. Meridian Township Fire Marshall Tavis Millerov determined the fire started in a couch in a garden-level apartment but does not suspect any suspicious activity.

The fire completely destroyed the building along with a second attached building at 2314 Knob Hill.

52-year-old Raymond Naseef was found dead inside one of the buildings.

RELATED | 2 women help search for missing cats in Knob Hill Apartments fire

Although the investigation is now closed, anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the Meridian Township Fire Department at 517-853-4700, the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip using the private message option on the department’s social media accounts.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook