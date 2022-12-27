Man killed in Knob Hill Apartments fire identified

OKEMOS, Mich. — 52 year-old Raymond Naseef of Okemos is identified as the person who died in one of the buildings of the Knob Hill Apartments fire on Wednesday, December 21.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of fire, however, the Meridian Township Fire Chief told FOX 47 News it started in a couch.

Individuals who'd like to donate to those impacted by the fire may contact Meridian Cares by visiting https://www.meridian.mi.us/community/get-involved/meridian-cares. Please include a note that any donation made is for Knob Hill Apartments.

Meanwhile, the site for donations for those in need has been moved from the Holiday Inn Express in Okemos to the Faith Lutheran Church on Dobie Road.

Donations are still closed at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Meridian Township Fire Department at 517-853-4716, the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the Department’s social media sites.

