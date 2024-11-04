"‘It Was Really Sad": four killed in devastating Webberville semi-truck crash on I-96

The crash happened Saturday around midnight after traffic reopened to I-96 after a shutdown to cross power lines.

According to Michigan State Police, Four people were killed and 17 were taken to area hospitals injured.

Watch the video above to see the video of the crash.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I’ve never seen an accident like that before.” Said Breanna Barnhart, Witness.

A fiery crash that killed four and seriously injured more than a dozen others occurred late Saturday night near Webberville.

"You don’t ever think something like that is going to happen, and for them just to be at a standstill, it can happen to you anytime, anyplace." Said Barnhart.

According to Michigan State Police, I-96 westbound at M-52 was shut down while DTE crews worked to string lines late Saturday night. Traffic was backed up when, according to police, a semi-truck crashed into stopped vehicles. This security footage I obtained from the Mobile-Webberville Gas Service Station shows the moment of impact.

"As we got closer we started seeing fire." Said Barnhart.

Police say the semi-truck driver did not see the stopped cars on the interstate. The result was a fiery scene and utter destruction.

I-96 Crash and Fire

Breanna Barnhart took video as she passed the accident.

“It was really sad. There are really no words to describe how you feel; it’s stuck in my head.” Said Barnhart.

She says she was stuck in standstill traffic for 15 minutes before coming across the scene, where flares had been laid.

“First responders were by the cars, and it looked like they were trying to get into the vehicles. Then you could see the semi, but it wasn’t even a semi anymore; it was just the frame of the truck. There looked to be about four or five cars on fire.” Said Barnhart.

As daylight broke, crews worked to clear the chaos and begin their investigation.

Three Lansing residents were killed in the crash: a 20-year-old female, a 43-year-old female, and a 47-year-old male, all from Lansing. Investigators say they are related. A 29-year-old male from Carson City was also killed in the crash, according to MSP.

Police say the semi-truck driver was among the 17 injured taken to local hospitals.

