4 killed, 17 injured in crash on I-96 near Webberville

WEBBERVILLE, Mich — (WSYM)- Four people are dead, and 17 others are injured after a semi-truck hit stopped traffic on westbound Interstate 96 near Webberville just before late Saturday night, according to Michigan State Police.
Investigators say the highway was shut down temporarily near I-96 and M-52 so Consumer Energy could string power lines across the expressway around 11:52 p.m.
Due to the shutdown, there was a backup of cars in the highway's westbound lanes.
According to a post on X, MSY says, "It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time. The semi-truck was in the left lane of travel and struck numerous vehicles."
Police say they believe 15 vehicles, including the semi-truck, were involved in the crash.
Four people were killed, and 17 more were taken to Lansing area hospitals with serious injuries, according to MSP.
UPDATE: At approximately 11:42 p.m. troopers from the Lansing and Brighton Post were working in the area of I-96 near M-52 Hwy working a detail with Consumers Energy to string power lines across the expressway. The detail requires the expressway to be shut down for a short period… pic.twitter.com/DmWw9qO3s4— MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 3, 2024
According to MSP, drivers should expect I-96 near Webberville to be closed in both directions until further notice to allow police to investigate the crash and determine if there is any structural damage to the M-52 overpass due to the fire.
Troopers say The Michigan Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge on Sunday.
This is a developing story, and we will update you as soon as they become available.
