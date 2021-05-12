East Lansing's outdoor mask requirement ends Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing City Council will end the city's outdoor mask requirement Wednesday.

The council's decision was made to align city policy with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now says fully vaccinated people can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues.

The decision also aligns with the most recent orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which has lifted the mask requirement for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people.

Michigan State University life the mask requirement on campus Monday.

Related:



“Taking into account the COVID-19 vaccine distribution progress in our state and recent guidance from the CDC and state, we do feel we are at a point where we can end the outdoor face covering requirement in the downtown,” said East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens. “We are, however, doing this with caution and will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions with the best interest of the community at heart.”

Community members are urged to continue following CDC guidance.

Masks are still required inside businesses under state health department orders, and masks will still be required at outdoor events that draw large crowds, including the East Lansing Farmers Market.

The policy resolution passed at the City Council meeting Tuesday night also extends the city's state of emergency through Dec. 31 for the purpose of continuing to hold electronic meetings.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook